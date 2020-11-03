Air Quality in Cambodian Returning to Normal Level

AKP Phnom Penh, January 18, 2020 --

Air quality in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces have been returning to normal level, according to the results of air quality monitoring stations throughout the country.

"Based on air quality monitoring reports from across the country, up to this noon, the level of PM, atmospheric particulate matter, has decreased to below the standard limits in some areas and to within the standard limits in other areas," affirmed H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment.

The spokesperson attributed the decrease in PM to the joint efforts deployed by the Ministry of Environment and its line departments as well as authorities at all levels in disseminating the necessary measures against air pollution.

"This is a good news increasing people's confidence on air quality in Cambodia," he underlined.

Anyway, he added, the ministry’s expert officials will continue to monitor and take necessary measures as advised by the ministry to ensure better air quality in the country.

Air Quality Index stipulates air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk if the PM2.5 (the atmospheric particulate matter that has a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometres) is between 0-50. However, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution between 51-100.

It becomes more dangerous if the quality scale moves to between 101-150 as people with greater sensitivity can experience health impacts. In case of air quality worsen to 151-200, the condition is unhealthy, and human can start to feel it and for some people they might get ill.

According to H.E. Neth Pheaktra, not only Cambodia, but also other countries in the region have been facing air pollution due to the dry temperature in the Mekong sub-region. He also pointed out some major causes of the increase in PM2.5 such as factory smoke, exhaust fumes, forest fires, rubbish burning, dust from construction sites, etc.

The Ministry of Environment will keep the public informed about the new developments in air quality situation in Cambodia, the spokesperson said, recommending people to wear masks when staying outside.

By C. Nika